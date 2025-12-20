Hiscox Ltd - Depositary Receipt (HCXLY) Price Target Increased by 10.53% to 42.09

The average one-year price target for Hiscox Ltd - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:HCXLY) has been revised to $42.09 / share. This is an increase of 10.53% from the prior estimate of $38.08 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.06 to a high of $49.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.54% from the latest reported closing price of $30.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hiscox Ltd - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCXLY is 0.05%, an increase of 25.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.80% to 168K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Great Lakes Advisors holds 143K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares , representing an increase of 7.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCXLY by 54.93% over the last quarter.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA holds 25K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing an increase of 16.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCXLY by 16.81% over the last quarter.

