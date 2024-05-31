News & Insights

Stocks

Hiscox Ltd Completes Share Buyback Tranche

May 31, 2024 — 02:55 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hiscox (GB:HSX) has released an update.

Hiscox Ltd has successfully executed the second tranche of its share buyback program, purchasing 140,000 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 1,138.00 to 1,152.00 GBp per share, with an average cost of 1,145.81 GBp. These shares are now set to be cancelled, potentially enhancing the value for existing shareholders.

For further insights into GB:HSX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HCXLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.