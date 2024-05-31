Hiscox Ltd Completes Share Buyback Tranche

Hiscox (GB:HSX) has released an update.

Hiscox Ltd has successfully executed the second tranche of its share buyback program, purchasing 140,000 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 1,138.00 to 1,152.00 GBp per share, with an average cost of 1,145.81 GBp. These shares are now set to be cancelled, potentially enhancing the value for existing shareholders.

