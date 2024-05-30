Hiscox Ltd Completes Share Buyback Tranche

Hiscox (GB:HSX) has released an update.

Hiscox Ltd has successfully executed the second tranche of its share buyback program, purchasing 145,000 ordinary shares on May 29, 2024, at prices ranging from 1,135.00 to 1,146.00 GBp per share. The average price paid for the shares was 1,139.65 GBp, and these shares will subsequently be cancelled. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to manage capital effectively and deliver value to shareholders.

