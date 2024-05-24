News & Insights

Hiscox Ltd Completes Share Buyback Tranche

May 24, 2024 — 02:34 am EDT

Hiscox (GB:HSX) has released an update.

Hiscox Ltd has successfully executed the second tranche of its share buyback programme, purchasing 120,421 ordinary shares at prices ranging from 1,150 to 1,170 GBp per share, with the volume-weighted average price being 1,158.23 GBp. These acquired shares will subsequently be cancelled, as part of the Company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

