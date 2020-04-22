Hiscox estimates up to $175 mln of COVID-19 event disruption claims

Contributor
Sinead Cruise Reuters
Published

Specialist insurer Hiscox said on Wednesday it expected to pay up to $175 million to settle claims arising from travel, events and mass gatherings cancelled in the wake of COVID-19, if disruption from the pandemic lasted more than six months.

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Specialist insurer Hiscox HSX.L said on Wednesday it expected to pay up to $175 million to settle claims arising from travel, events and mass gatherings cancelled in the wake of COVID-19, if disruption from the pandemic lasted more than six months.

The Lloyds of London syndicate member [RIC:RIC:SOLYD.UL] said it was actively settling claims for event cancellation and abandonment, and estimated $150 million of claims if the disruption lasted six months or less.

Hiscox said a number of UK policyholders had disputed application of their business interruption policies but it reiterated that its core small commercial package policies did not provide cover as a result of government measures taken in response to a pandemic.

"Hiscox recognises these are extremely difficult times for businesses and is determined to help provide greater certainty for customers," it said in a statement, adding that it would work with regulators and customers to "seek means of expediting resolution through range of independent mechanisms."

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, Editing by Maiya Keidan)

((sinead.cruise@thomsonreuters.com; 020 7542 5154; Reuters Messaging: sinead.cruise.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters