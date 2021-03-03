Hiscox counts cost of pandemic claims, 'brand damage' after 2020 loss

Adds details from statement, background on sector

March 3 (Reuters) - Insurer Hiscox Ltd HSX.L swung to a huge loss for 2020 on Wednesday and continued to withhold dividend due to a spike in business insurance claims from the COVID-19 pandemic, after it lost a high-profile court case over policy wordings earlier this year.

Hiscox, part of a group of insurers that had argued many business interruption policies did not cover disruption after government measures to curb the coronavirus, posted a pre-tax loss of $268.5 million for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $53.1 million a year earlier.

"Hiscox has undoubtedly suffered some brand damage this year," the British company said.

The company has reserved $475 million for pandemic-related claims, with the largest share of losses marked for event cancellation and abandonment, and the second biggest being business interruption (BI) covers.

Hiscox, which had raised its estimate for BI claims by $48 million to nearly $190 million after the verdict, said it was now paying covered claims as quickly as possible.

While insurers have begun making interim payments or settlement offers to companies upended by the global health crisis after the case, concerns have been raised about low payouts, with one business offered as little as 13 pounds by Hiscox. (https://reut.rs/3kASKcX)

Hiscox also said it was committed to reduce and eliminate by 2030 its insurance, reinsurance and investment exposure to coal-fired power plants and coal mines as well as a bunch of other areas including land mines, as it aligns itself the Lloyd's ambitions announced last December.

