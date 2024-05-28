Hiscox Completes Share Buyback; Cancels Shares

Hiscox (GB:HSX) has released an update.

Hiscox Ltd has executed a share buyback, purchasing 140,262 of its own ordinary shares at prices ranging between 1,144.00 and 1,172.00 GBp, with the average cost being 1,159.71 GBp per share. These shares will subsequently be cancelled as part of the company’s ongoing effort to return value to shareholders. The detailed transactions were carried out through Citigroup Global Markets Limited.

