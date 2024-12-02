News & Insights

Hiscox Announces Total Voting Rights Update

December 02, 2024 — 09:43 am EST

Hiscox (GB:HSX) has released an update.

Hiscox Ltd has reported that as of November 29, 2024, the company’s total voting rights amount to 339,899,237, with 347,422,427 ordinary shares issued and 7,523,190 held in treasury. These treasury shares do not possess voting rights, affecting the total number of voting shares. Investors can use this figure to assess their interests in the company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

