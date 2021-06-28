Hiscox agrees UK business interruption deal with policyholders

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Hiscox HSX.L has agreed an arbitration settlement with the Hiscox Action Group of policyholders over business interruption payments due to a COVID-19 government lockdown last year, the British insurer said on Monday.

Hiscox was one of six of the world's largest commercial insurers to lose a test case brought on behalf of policymakers by the Financial Conduct Authority.

"The settlement is in line with the Supreme Court Judgment and the proceedings have now been resolved to the mutual satisfaction of all parties," Hiscox said in a statement, adding that the terms of the settlement were confidential.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, Editing by Iain Withers)

