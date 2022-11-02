Hiscox 9-month Gross Premiums Written Rises

(RTTNews) - Anglo-Bermudan insurer Hiscox Ltd. (HSX.L) reported Wednesday that its nine-month group gross premiums written went up 6.3 percent to $3.68 billion from last year's $3.46 billion The growth was 9.3 percent in constant currency, as strong rate momentum continues across all business segments.

The company noted that premium growth remains ahead of its claims inflation assumptions.

Hiscox Retail gross premiums written edged up 0.7 percent on a reported basis and up 6.1 percent at constant currency rates to $1.77 billion. Hiscox Re & ILS recorded a growth of 32.2 percent from last year to $1.07 billion.

Hiscox London Market gross premiums written, meanwhile, fell 6.1 percent.

US Digital Partnerships and Direct or DPD gross premiums written increased 9.8 percent, and are on track to grow in the middle of the 5 percent to 15 percent range in 2022. It is expected to accelerate to in excess of 15 percent in 2023.

