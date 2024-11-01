Hirose Electric Co. Boosts Earnings Forecast Amid Strong Performance

HIROSE ELECTRIC CO (JP:6806) has released an update.

Hirose Electric Co. has reported better-than-expected financial results for the first half of the fiscal year, with notable increases in revenue and profit due to strong sales in the consumer products sector and favorable foreign exchange trends. Consequently, the company has revised its full-year earnings forecast upwards, anticipating continued growth. The year-end dividend forecast remains unchanged.

For further insights into JP:6806 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.