Hirose Electric Co. Boosts Earnings Forecast Amid Strong Performance

November 01, 2024 — 03:22 am EDT

HIROSE ELECTRIC CO (JP:6806) has released an update.

Hirose Electric Co. has reported better-than-expected financial results for the first half of the fiscal year, with notable increases in revenue and profit due to strong sales in the consumer products sector and favorable foreign exchange trends. Consequently, the company has revised its full-year earnings forecast upwards, anticipating continued growth. The year-end dividend forecast remains unchanged.

