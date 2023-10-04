Hirogin Holdings (7337) Price Target Increased by 11.90% to 719.10

The average one-year price target for Hirogin Holdings (7337) has been revised to 719.10 / share. This is an increase of 11.90% from the prior estimate of 642.60 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 616.10 to a high of 840.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.85% from the latest reported closing price of 854.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hirogin Holdings. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7337 is 0.06%, an increase of 12.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.68% to 21,142K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,952K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,903K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7337 by 19.93% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,532K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,584K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7337 by 22.70% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,317K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,249K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7337 by 18.37% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,648K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,641K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7337 by 21.33% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 1,509K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

