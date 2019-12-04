Hiring in the Private Sector Was the Worst Since May. It's a Bad Sign for Jobs Friday.

Hiring by the private sector was tepid in November, adding to concerns that business uncertainty is affecting employment. ADP released the data on Wednesday, two days ahead of a key government report on employment.

Nongovernment payrolls rose by 67,000 last month, payroll processor ADP said Wednesday in a report issued with Moody’s Analytics. The increase was far short of the 135,000 economists polled by Bloomberg expected. It was the worst result since May.

“The job market is losing its shine,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s. Manufacturers, commodity producers, and retailers are shedding staff, he said, and job creation slowed across all company sizes. Openings are declining and any further slowing in job growth will push up unemployment, Zandi added.

While ADP doesn’t aim to replicate the Labor Department’s widely watched survey of nonfarm payrolls—the samples aren’t the same and ADP includes different inputs as well as data that is less current than the figures included in the government report—many traders and analysts value the ADP report as a timely indicator. It’s the last clue ahead of the government report that is issued two days later, on the first Friday of the month.

The weak ADP number is consistent with employment indicators included in recent business surveys. Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said he had thought some of the downbeat sentiment of late has been an overreaction to the intensifying trade war.

“Apparently, though, it was real,” he said after the ADP report Wednesday.

Investors should keep in mind that Friday’s Labor Department number will have one positive factor that the ADP one didn’t. The return of about 45,000 striking General Motors (ticker: GM) workers will help support the nonfarm payrolls number, whereas Shepherdson noted that GM doesn’t use ADP’s payroll service, so the fact that its union staff are back on the job isn’t reflected in the payroll processor’s November number.

The stock market largely shrugged off the ADP number in early trading—the S&P 500 ticked lower, and then regained part of the lost ground—but some economists say the news should give investors pause.

“With the backdrop of today’s ADP estimate, it is difficult not to concede Friday’s BLS data just became a much more significant event-risk,” said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets, referring to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Write to Lisa Beilfuss at lisa.beilfuss@wsj.com

