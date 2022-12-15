Hiring Gains Alone Won’t Solve the Workforce Crisis in Health Care

Ted Chien, President and CEO, SullivanCotter

Despite recent hiring gains in health care, many hospitals and health systems are struggling — and will continue to struggle — to meet staffing needs, retain qualified executives, physicians and other caregivers, and build a sustainable pipeline of talent for the long-term.

Health care is in the midst of an ongoing workforce crisis, and can neither hire — nor pay — a way out as other industry insiders have recently noted. When it comes to health care, hospitals and systems are essentially “living paycheck to paycheck” and are unable to make long-term investments in their future. Executives have found themselves tasked with leading organizations through unprecedented times while solving for an inadequate labor force pipeline.

Care Demand Exceeding Labor Supply Equals Trouble

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, health care employment numbers are up for November, which is an encouraging development. But even a return to pre-pandemic employment levels won’t correct for the blow that hospitals and health systems sustained as frontline workers left health care during — and even before — the pandemic.

The challenge is essentially a numbers problem. We don’t have — and likely will never have — a health care demand problem. But we do have a health care delivery supply problem.

Two factors are having a disproportionate impact. Baby Boomers make up the greatest source of demand on our health care system yet are not able to contribute to the care delivery workforce in the numbers needed to achieve balance. Additionally, too many frontline workers have left or are leaving the industry due, in part, to burnout. Health care is hardly the only industry challenged with employment issues, and on the current trajectory, will not have enough educated, trained and credentialed health care labor to sustain patient and population needs as we know it - and that spells trouble.

What kind of trouble? A lack of enough health care workers could have a grave and cascading impact on individuals and communities. Hospitals and health systems may be forced to operate in a heightened crisis mode, depriving non-critical patients of sufficient health prevention and diagnostic attention and demanding too much of already-overtaxed care delivery staff. Community members who rely on their neighborhood clinic may find fewer services available despite earnest and concerted efforts to offer care to all who seek it. Without a change in how we plan, we could potentially see declines in overall health and even lifespan. There are practical and immediate steps executives can take to help right this ship.

Meeting the Challenge

The industry cannot rely on hiring alone to fortify the nation’s health care system. Future planning must include key elements and a commitment to dedicate the time necessary to put them in place.

Smarter technology : Making the path to care delivery easier for clinicians and physicians is just one critical component for staff retention. The technology exists to alleviate some of the burden of after-hours administrative work – which can help to reduce burnout and keep caregivers focused on their passion for providing high-quality care. Smarter tech also creates a pipeline for students – our future clinicians and physicians – by streamlining clinical experience operations and aligning student placement needs with existing opportunities.

: Making the path to care delivery easier for clinicians and physicians is just one critical component for staff retention. The technology exists to alleviate some of the burden of after-hours administrative work – which can help to reduce burnout and keep caregivers focused on their passion for providing high-quality care. Smarter tech also creates a pipeline for students – our future clinicians and physicians – by streamlining clinical experience operations and aligning student placement needs with existing opportunities. Resilient teams : A resilient staff is a product of a resilient organization, and organizational resiliency is grounded in best practices. Equitable and competitive compensation fosters trust and communicates that a hospital or system values its staff. Robust benefits packages focused on physical health as well as mental health demonstrate market competitiveness and alignment with organizational beliefs. Additionally, support in achieving career goals, including a willingness to reskill and redeploy staff when appropriate, helps employees feel empowered.

: A resilient staff is a product of a resilient organization, and organizational resiliency is grounded in best practices. Equitable and competitive compensation fosters trust and communicates that a hospital or system values its staff. Robust benefits packages focused on physical health as well as mental health demonstrate market competitiveness and alignment with organizational beliefs. Additionally, support in achieving career goals, including a willingness to reskill and redeploy staff when appropriate, helps employees feel empowered. Excellence in leadership: Often missing from the conversation about solving the workforce crisis is the need for capable leadership at the executive level. These are extraordinary times and executives are under intense scrutiny from stakeholders across the spectrum — but it’s up to them to define organizational direction and deliver the change needed to support their employees, patients and communities. Lack of trust in leadership frustrates staff and drives people out of the industry. It is imperative that hospitals and health systems recruit and retain modern, strategic thinkers with depth of experience who are prepared to lead.

It’s far too easy to accept the headlines touting improved employment numbers as a sign that we are pulling out of our health care employment nosedive. After all, two-plus years of dire news has worn everyone out, and it is human nature to search for glimmers of hope — especially when it comes to something as vital as our health care infrastructure. But what employees need from executives is for them to play both the short and the long game; hire today but also make a detailed plan and implement necessary changes for the future. As someone who advises on health care compensation, my advice is this: living paycheck to paycheck — failing to develop and act on a thoughtful plan — is unsustainable and threatens to erode the future of our national health care landscape. Leaders that want to be part of the solution need to begin building for the future right now.

About the author:

Ted Chien is president and CEO of SullivanCotter, Inc., and Clinician Nexus, Inc., both subsidiary organizations of SullivanCotter Holdings, Inc. With more than 35 years of health care and consulting experience, Chien previously oversaw corporate client relationships at UnitedHealth Group and served in executive roles with Ingenix (now OptumInsight) and Ingenix Consulting. SullivanCotter offers market-leading consulting and advisory services while Clinician Nexus provides innovative technology solutions designed to address each stage of the clinical workforce lifecycle.

