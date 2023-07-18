Hiring for Generative AI Excellence is Crucial, and Investors Can Help Guide It

By Matt Massucci, founder and CEO, Hirewell

The history of modern business is filled with cautionary tales of organizations that failed when major, disruptive technology came along. It happened with the dawn of the Internet. It happened again when people began carrying smartphones, putting the power of the Internet in their hands. Organizations that ignored the writing on the wall lost out, and all their stakeholders paid a price -- including investors.

If businesses aren’t careful, it could happen again now. Generative AI is suddenly getting all sorts of attention, with many people seeing it as a fun, confusing, and risky form of technology. But to businesses, it is something much more: a potential dawn of a new era. McKinsey calls generative AI “the next productivity frontier,” saying that in addition to having all sorts of “function-specific use cases,” it could also “drive value across an entire organization by revolutionizing internal knowledge management systems.”

At this stage, no one knows just how much generative AI will be able to accomplish, and how it will change the way businesses operate. But here’s something we know for certain: Hiring for AI talent must be a top priority for today’s businesses. As a recruiter, I see organizations unsure how to find the right people to help lead the way. Businesses that take the right steps will have the strongest futures, and will be a strong bet for shareholders.

Seek tech explorers

When it comes to hiring for an emerging technology, what should businesses look for? Relatively few people already have a great deal of generative AI experience. But that's not what’s most important.

Businesses should be looking for engineers who have a proven track record of taking on other new, complicated technologies and using them to innovate in ways that benefit an organization. For example, many top candidates have used blockchain or crypto to create or transform projects inside their businesses, or to launch independent ventures.

I talk to potential candidates to find out whether they’re passionate about jumping on the latest, most cutting edge technology. I ask them what kinds of projects they’ve been a part of and pioneered, how they have stepped out of their comfort zone, and more.

I like to go back even further to get a sense of what they’re like by nature. Are they the inquisitive types who were playing with whatever technology they could get their hands on when they were younger? Have they sought out opportunities to learn all they can about the designs and functions of new kinds of tech? I think of people like this as being explorers who can bring that excitement with them to an organization.

This applies to more than engineers. Organizations need to ensure that they are hiring people with a growth mindset. Interview for curiosity. Find people who embrace new things and want to quickly become experts. It’s important to seek out candidates who excel at agility, problem solving, creativity, overcoming difficult challenges and persistence.

The role of shareholders

Hiring for top talent in this arena is a tough battle. As Fortune put it, “The AI talent race is on.” Even some tech companies that have recently seen layoffs in other areas are nevertheless actively recruiting for generative AI.

Shareholders should make clear to businesses that they recognize how vital this is. In earnings calls and more, they should press executives and other company representatives for information on what the organization is doing to beef up its generative AI expertise. Look for specific metrics and benchmarks.

Also ask what incentives an organization is offering potential candidates and whether it is offering what top talent seek. A survey from Boston Consulting Group found that “potential AI hires have different job expectations than traditional job seekers do, and companies should tailor their employee value proposition to meet these expectations.” Nearly half (44%) of AI workers said their top need in a job is to work on cutting-edge projects; by comparison, 27% of non-AI talent said this. AI job candidates were also especially likely to ask where they could be at the company five years down the road.

Investors are in a strong position to make sure that business leaders don’t keep their heads in the sand. Generative AI is a new frontier. The organizations that succeed will be those with the skills to carve out new terrain, experiment with new ideas, and keep trying until they find what works for them. The possibilities are endless, and now is the time to start discovering them.

Matt Massucci is founder and CEO of Hirewell.

