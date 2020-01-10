Hiring and Wage Gains Cooled in December. The Fed Will Remain on Hold.

Hiring and workers’ pay cooled in December 2019, but the labor market remains decent enough to support modest economic growth while leaving the Federal Reserve on hold for the foreseeable future.

U.S. employers added 145,000 new jobs in December, fewer than the 160,000 economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected.

U.S. employers added 145,000 new jobs in December, fewer than the 160,000 economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected. The increase was down sharply from November’s big 256,000 gain, which was revised slightly lower on Friday. It’s also short of the average monthly gain of 174,000 new jobs during 2019. Still, the final jobs report for 2019 reflects 10 straight years of job gains.

“Although there are some signs of deceleration, this was another solid month,” said Ron Temple, head of U.S. equity at Lazard Asset Management. “The news reaffirms our expectation of continued economic growth through 2020.”

Investors’ response to the report was tepid. The S&P 500 was up about 2 points shortly after trading opened Friday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13 points.

As hiring cooled, so did increases in workers’ pay. Average hourly earnings rose 0.1% in December from November, slower than the 0.3% gain (which was revised from a 0.2% gain) a month earlier. The increase was below economists’ expectations for 0.3% wage growth.

On a year-over-year basis, workers’ hourly pay rose just 2.9%—the lowest since September 2018.

The deceleration in wage gains follows modest improvement last year after a long stretch of static pay. A tight labor market finally started to boost wages earlier last year, as employers had to try harder to attract employees. It’s too soon to tell if December’s slowdown in pay is an anomaly due in part to calendar quirks. Some economists are already predicting a rebound in the months ahead.

For now, investors can be assured that the Fed is unlikely to worry about the labor market enough to change its monetary-policy stance. At its latest meeting in mid-December, the Fed held rates steady in a range of 1.5% to 1.75% and signaled it expects to remain on hold for the foreseeable future.

“There are fewer new jobs in December with the labor markets ending the year on a soft note, but there isn’t enough weakness in today’s report to get the attention of Fed officials,” said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG. The Fed is on the sidelines for 2020, Rupkey added, “and today’s less-than-stellar jobs report certainly is not going to have them jump up shouting for rate hikes to cool the economy.”

By the same token, 145,000 new jobs isn’t weak enough to warrant more interest-rate cuts this year, he said.

