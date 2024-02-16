News & Insights

HireRight To Be Acquired By Funds Affiliated With General Atlantic, Stone Point Capital

(RTTNews) - HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by investment funds affiliated with General Atlantic, L.P. and Stone Point Capital LLC. The Sponsors will acquire all of the outstanding shares they do not already own for $14.35 per share in cash, which implies a total enterprise value of approximately $1.65 billion. The merger is expected to close in mid-2024.

General Atlantic is a global growth investor. Stone Point is an alternative investment firm based in Greenwich, CT.

