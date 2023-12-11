HireRight Reports Non-binding Proposal From General Atlantic, Stone Point Capital

(RTTNews) - HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) said it has received a non-binding proposal from General Atlantic, L.P. and Stone Point Capital LLC, and their respective affiliated funds, or collectively, the sponsors, to acquire all of the company's outstanding shares of common stock that are not already owned by the sponsors for $12.75 in cash per share.

The board of directors of HireRight Holdings previously formed a special committee of independent directors to evaluate and consider any potential or actual transaction proposal from the sponsors and any other alternative proposals.

