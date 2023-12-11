News & Insights

Markets
HRT

HireRight Reports Non-binding Proposal From General Atlantic, Stone Point Capital

December 11, 2023 — 08:16 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) said it has received a non-binding proposal from General Atlantic, L.P. and Stone Point Capital LLC, and their respective affiliated funds, or collectively, the sponsors, to acquire all of the company's outstanding shares of common stock that are not already owned by the sponsors for $12.75 in cash per share.

The board of directors of HireRight Holdings previously formed a special committee of independent directors to evaluate and consider any potential or actual transaction proposal from the sponsors and any other alternative proposals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HRT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.