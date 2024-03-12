News & Insights

HRT

HireRight Posts Q4 Loss

March 12, 2024 — 08:43 am EDT

(RTTNews) - HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) posted a fourth quarter net loss attributable to HireRight of $4.5 million, compared to net income of $15.3 million, last year. Loss per share was $0.07, compared to profit of $0.19. Adjusted profit per share was $0.23, compared to $0.22. Revenues were $166.0 million, compared to $175.4 million, last year.

The company had $282.2 million of capital available at December 31, 2023, consisting of $123.4 million of cash and $158.7 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility.

HRT

