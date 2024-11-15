HireQuest price target raised to $18 from $17 at Barrington

Barrington raised the firm’s price target on HireQuest (HQI) to $18 from $17 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The firm sees a substantial long-term opportunity for growth and share gains in the staffing industry. Demand for HireQuest’s temporary staffing services is stabilizing, and management is optimistic that the market for both temporary and permanent staffing solutions is entering a more favorable economic environment, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

