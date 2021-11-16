HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.06

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.06 per share on the 15th of December. This means that the annual payment will be 0.9% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

HireQuest's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. However, prior to this announcement, HireQuest's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 4.2% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 27% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

HireQuest Is Still Building Its Track Record

NasdaqCM:HQI Historic Dividend November 16th 2021

The company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long at all, so we can't really make a judgement on how stable the dividend has been. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Earnings have grown at around 4.2% a year for the past three years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. While EPS growth is quite low, HireQuest has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

Our Thoughts On HireQuest's Dividend

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that HireQuest has the ability to continue this into the future. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for HireQuest that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

