HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Might Become A Compounding Machine

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI), we liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for HireQuest:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = US$15m ÷ (US$85m - US$28m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, HireQuest has an ROCE of 25%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 13% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NasdaqCM:HQI Return on Capital Employed July 25th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for HireQuest compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For HireQuest Tell Us?

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like HireQuest. Over the past four years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 25% and the business has deployed 342% more capital into its operations. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If HireQuest can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

On a side note, HireQuest has done well to reduce current liabilities to 33% of total assets over the last four years. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

What We Can Learn From HireQuest's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that HireQuest has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. On top of that, the stock has rewarded shareholders with a remarkable 170% return to those who've held over the last three years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

HireQuest does have some risks though, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for HireQuest that you might be interested in.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.