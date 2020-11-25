HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.05 Dividend

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 30th of November will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of December.

The upcoming dividend for HireQuest will put a total of US$0.05 per share in shareholders' pockets. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether HireQuest can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. HireQuest is paying out just 8.5% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 6.0% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see how much of its profit HireQuest paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:HQI Historic Dividend November 25th 2020

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously.

This is HireQuest's first year of paying a dividend, which is exciting for shareholders - but it does mean there's no dividend history to examine.

The Bottom Line

Is HireQuest worth buying for its dividend? The company has barely grown earnings per share over this time, but at least it's paying out a decently low percentage of its earnings and cashflow as dividends. This could suggest management is reinvesting in future growth opportunities. Generally we like to see both low payout ratios and strong earnings per share growth, but HireQuest is halfway there. HireQuest looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in HireQuest for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 4 warning signs for HireQuest (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.