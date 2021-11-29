HireQuest, Inc. (HQI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

HireQuest, Inc. (HQI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HQI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HQI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.6, the dividend yield is 1.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HQI was $21.6, representing a -15.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.69 and a 148.62% increase over the 52 week low of $8.69.

HQI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as United Rentals, Inc. (URI) and Gartner, Inc. (IT). HQI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.8.

