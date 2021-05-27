HireQuest, Inc. (HQI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

HireQuest, Inc. (HQI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HQI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.84, the dividend yield is 1.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HQI was $17.84, representing a -14.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.89 and a 211.34% increase over the 52 week low of $5.73.

HQI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as United Rentals, Inc. (URI) and Gartner, Inc. (IT). HQI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.61.

