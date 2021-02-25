HireQuest, Inc. (HQI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

HireQuest, Inc. (HQI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HQI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HQI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HQI was $15.15, representing a -3.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.74 and a 203% increase over the 52 week low of $5.

HQI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as CGI Inc. (GIB) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH). HQI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.56.

