HireQuest, Inc. (HQI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

HireQuest, Inc. (HQI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HQI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.87, the dividend yield is .73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HQI was $6.87, representing a -5.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.25 and a 37.4% increase over the 52 week low of $5.

HQI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as CGI Inc. (GIB) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH). HQI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.19.

