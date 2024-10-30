Hiremii Ltd. Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Hiremii Ltd. (AU:HMI) has released an update.

Hiremii Ltd. announced that all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting were approved by shareholders. Key resolutions included the re-election of Mr. Conor O’Brien as Director and the approval of a 10% Placement Facility, reflecting strong investor support. This outcome is likely to bolster investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:HMI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.