Hiremii Ltd. Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

October 30, 2024 — 03:38 am EDT

Hiremii Ltd. (AU:HMI) has released an update.

Hiremii Ltd. announced that all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting were approved by shareholders. Key resolutions included the re-election of Mr. Conor O’Brien as Director and the approval of a 10% Placement Facility, reflecting strong investor support. This outcome is likely to bolster investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

