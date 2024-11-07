Hiremii Ltd. Issues Shares to Managing Director

Hiremii Ltd. (AU:HMI) has released an update.

Hiremii Ltd. has announced the issuance of 586,155 fully paid ordinary shares to Managing Director Andrew Hornby as part of his remuneration package, in lieu of 50% of his accrued cash bonus for the financial year ending June 2024. This move, approved during the recent AGM, highlights the company’s strategic compensation approach to align management interests with shareholder value. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects on Hiremii’s financial strategies and executive management practices.

For further insights into AU:HMI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.