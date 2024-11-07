News & Insights

Hiremii Ltd. Issues Shares to Managing Director

November 07, 2024 — 03:28 am EST

Hiremii Ltd. (AU:HMI) has released an update.

Hiremii Ltd. has announced the issuance of 586,155 fully paid ordinary shares to Managing Director Andrew Hornby as part of his remuneration package, in lieu of 50% of his accrued cash bonus for the financial year ending June 2024. This move, approved during the recent AGM, highlights the company’s strategic compensation approach to align management interests with shareholder value. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects on Hiremii’s financial strategies and executive management practices.

