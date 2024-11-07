News & Insights

Stocks

Hiremii Ltd. Issues Shares to Director Andrew Hornby

November 07, 2024 — 03:44 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hiremii Ltd. (AU:HMI) has released an update.

Hiremii Ltd. has announced a change in the interest of its Managing Director, Andrew Hornby, who has been issued 586,155 fully paid ordinary shares. This allocation, approved during the company’s AGM, was a part of Hornby’s executive remuneration package, substituting half of his accrued cash bonus for the financial year ending June 2024.

For further insights into AU:HMI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.