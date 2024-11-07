Hiremii Ltd. Issues Shares to Director Andrew Hornby

Hiremii Ltd. (AU:HMI) has released an update.

Hiremii Ltd. has announced a change in the interest of its Managing Director, Andrew Hornby, who has been issued 586,155 fully paid ordinary shares. This allocation, approved during the company’s AGM, was a part of Hornby’s executive remuneration package, substituting half of his accrued cash bonus for the financial year ending June 2024.

