Hiremii Ltd. Issues Shares to Director Andrew Hornby

Hiremii Ltd. (AU:HMI) has released an update.
Hiremii Ltd. has announced a change in the interest of its Managing Director, Andrew Hornby, who has been issued 586,155 fully paid ordinary shares. This allocation, approved during the company’s AGM, was a part of Hornby’s executive remuneration package, substituting half of his accrued cash bonus for the financial year ending June 2024.
