Hiremii Ltd. Enhances Leadership with Key Appointments

Hiremii Limited has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of David Buckingham as Chair and Sophie Chen as a Non-Executive Director. Buckingham, who has a wealth of experience in technology and media, previously served as Interim Chair, while Chen brings a strong background in banking and capital markets. These strategic additions are expected to enhance Hiremii’s capabilities in talent acquisition and drive future growth.

