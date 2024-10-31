News & Insights

Hiremii Ltd. Enhances Leadership with Key Appointments

October 31, 2024 — 02:19 am EDT

Hiremii Ltd. (AU:HMI) has released an update.

Hiremii Limited has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of David Buckingham as Chair and Sophie Chen as a Non-Executive Director. Buckingham, who has a wealth of experience in technology and media, previously served as Interim Chair, while Chen brings a strong background in banking and capital markets. These strategic additions are expected to enhance Hiremii’s capabilities in talent acquisition and drive future growth.

TipRanks
