Markets
HIPO

Hippo Holdings Trending Up 27%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) shares are rising more than 27 percent on Tuesday morning trade continuing an upward trend since September 2. The shares gained above the 200-day moving average, despite no corporate announcement today to impact the stock movement. Currently, shares are trading at $6.38, up 21.61 percent from the previous close of $5.23 on a volume of 13,526,636. The shares have traded in a range of $3.78-$15.05 on average volume of 1,247,365. In August, the home insurance group had raised its full-year outlook for the total generated premium to $560 million-570 million from $544 million expected earlier

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HIPO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular