Hippo Holdings Trending Up 27%

(RTTNews) - Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) shares are rising more than 27 percent on Tuesday morning trade continuing an upward trend since September 2. The shares gained above the 200-day moving average, despite no corporate announcement today to impact the stock movement. Currently, shares are trading at $6.38, up 21.61 percent from the previous close of $5.23 on a volume of 13,526,636. The shares have traded in a range of $3.78-$15.05 on average volume of 1,247,365. In August, the home insurance group had raised its full-year outlook for the total generated premium to $560 million-570 million from $544 million expected earlier

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.