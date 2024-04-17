Hippo Holdings (HIPO) Price Target Increased by 7.25% to 25.16

The average one-year price target for Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) has been revised to 25.16 / share. This is an increase of 7.25% from the prior estimate of 23.46 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.21 to a high of 29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.68% from the latest reported closing price of 21.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 182 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hippo Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIPO is 0.11%, a decrease of 8.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.63% to 8,043K shares. The put/call ratio of HIPO is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bond Capital Management holds 1,200K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Innovius Capital Management holds 695K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 669K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Westerly Capital Management holds 652K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 386K shares, representing an increase of 40.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIPO by 35.55% over the last quarter.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria holds 404K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 99.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIPO by 18.96% over the last quarter.

Hippo Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hippo offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. Company's goal is to make homes safer and better protected so customers spend less time worrying about the burdens of homeownership and more time enjoying their homes and the life within. Harnessing real-time data, smart home technology, and a growing suite of home services, the company is creating the first integrated home protection platform. Hippo is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with offices in Austin and Dallas, Texas and insurance products available to more than 70 percent of U.S. homeowners in 32 states. Hippo Insurance Services is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies.

