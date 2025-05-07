HIPP HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $HIPO Reports Quarterly Earnings

HIPP HOLDINGS ($HIPO) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of -$1.91 per share, missing estimates of -$1.61 by $0.30. The company also reported revenue of $110,300,000, beating estimates of $108,902,003 by $1,397,997.

HIPP HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

HIPP HOLDINGS insiders have traded $HIPO stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HIPO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ASSAF WAND (Executive Chairman BoD) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 61,250 shares for an estimated $1,695,267 .

. TORBEN OSTERGAARD (CEO Spinnaker) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 51,589 shares for an estimated $1,513,498 .

. RICHARD MCCATHRON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $707,978 .

. STEWART ELLIS (CFO/ Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,000 shares for an estimated $574,373 .

. MICHAEL STIENSTRA (GM & Chief Insurance, HHIP) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,632 shares for an estimated $161,235 .

. ANIRUDH BADIA (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,552 shares for an estimated $62,495

HIPP HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of HIPP HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

