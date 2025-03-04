HIPP HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $HIPO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HIPP HOLDINGS ($HIPO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $99,870,576 and earnings of -$0.29 per share.

HIPP HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

HIPP HOLDINGS insiders have traded $HIPO stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HIPO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TORBEN OSTERGAARD (CEO Spinnaker) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 51,589 shares for an estimated $1,513,498 .

. ASSAF WAND (Executive Chairman BoD) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 61,250 shares for an estimated $1,487,806 .

. RICHARD MCCATHRON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $707,978 .

. STEWART ELLIS (CFO/ Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,000 shares for an estimated $574,373 .

. MICHAEL STIENSTRA (GM & Chief Insurance, HHIP) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,632 shares for an estimated $161,235 .

. ANIRUDH BADIA (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,552 shares for an estimated $62,495

HIPP HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of HIPP HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

