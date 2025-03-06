$HIPO stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HIPO stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,593,939 of trading volume.

$HIPO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HIPO:

$HIPO insiders have traded $HIPO stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HIPO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ASSAF WAND (Executive Chairman BoD) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 73,500 shares for an estimated $1,841,851 .

. TORBEN OSTERGAARD (CEO Spinnaker) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 51,589 shares for an estimated $1,513,498 .

. RICHARD MCCATHRON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $707,978 .

. STEWART ELLIS (CFO/ Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,000 shares for an estimated $574,373 .

. MICHAEL STIENSTRA (GM & Chief Insurance, HHIP) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,632 shares for an estimated $161,235 .

. ANIRUDH BADIA (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,552 shares for an estimated $62,495

$HIPO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $HIPO stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

