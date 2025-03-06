News & Insights

$HIPO stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

March 06, 2025 — 10:30 am EST

March 06, 2025 — 10:30 am EST

$HIPO stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,593,939 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $HIPO:

$HIPO Insider Trading Activity

$HIPO insiders have traded $HIPO stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HIPO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ASSAF WAND (Executive Chairman BoD) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 73,500 shares for an estimated $1,841,851.
  • TORBEN OSTERGAARD (CEO Spinnaker) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 51,589 shares for an estimated $1,513,498.
  • RICHARD MCCATHRON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $707,978.
  • STEWART ELLIS (CFO/ Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,000 shares for an estimated $574,373.
  • MICHAEL STIENSTRA (GM & Chief Insurance, HHIP) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,632 shares for an estimated $161,235.
  • ANIRUDH BADIA (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,552 shares for an estimated $62,495

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HIPO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $HIPO stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $HIPO on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

