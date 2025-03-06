$HIPO stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HIPO stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,593,939 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $HIPO:
$HIPO Insider Trading Activity
$HIPO insiders have traded $HIPO stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HIPO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ASSAF WAND (Executive Chairman BoD) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 73,500 shares for an estimated $1,841,851.
- TORBEN OSTERGAARD (CEO Spinnaker) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 51,589 shares for an estimated $1,513,498.
- RICHARD MCCATHRON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $707,978.
- STEWART ELLIS (CFO/ Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,000 shares for an estimated $574,373.
- MICHAEL STIENSTRA (GM & Chief Insurance, HHIP) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,632 shares for an estimated $161,235.
- ANIRUDH BADIA (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,552 shares for an estimated $62,495
$HIPO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $HIPO stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 321,924 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,434,077
- WESTERLY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 212,785 shares (-36.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,696,254
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 127,716 shares (+90.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,418,957
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 125,854 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,369,111
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 112,108 shares (+96.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,001,131
- CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD removed 110,008 shares (-16.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,944,914
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 96,959 shares (+10.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,595,592
