Hipgnosis Songs Fund to not pay dividends as valuation declines

March 04, 2024 — 02:52 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Corrects spelling of company name in headline

March 4 (Reuters) - Struggling UK music investor Hipgnosis Songs Fund SONG.L said on Monday it would not restart paying dividends for the "foreseeable future" after an assets valuation showed a steep decline from five months ago.

Hipgnosis said lead adviser Shot Tower's preliminary report estimates the fair market value of its portfolio between $1.80 billion and $2.06 billion, as of March 1.

The valuation midpoint of $1.93 billion was 26.3% lower than the previously reported fair value of $2.62 billion, as of Sept. 30.

