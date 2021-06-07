Hipgnosis Songs Fund revenue jumps as COVID-19 drives surge in streaming

June 7 (Reuters) - Britain's Hipgnosis Songs Fund SONG.L posted a jump in its annual revenue on Monday, as the COVID-19 pandemic helped boost music consumption through streaming services.

The company, which acquired 84 new catalogues in the last year, said revenue for the twelve months ended March 31 was 138.4 million pounds ($195.45 million), up 66.1% from the same period in 2020.

($1 = 0.7081 pounds)

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

