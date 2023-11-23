Hipgnosis Songs, founder Mercuriadis served with legal proceedings

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Struggling music royalty fund Hipgnosis Songs SONG.L said on Thursday legal proceedings have been served against the company, its founder Merck Mercuriadis and its investment adviser on allegations of "diversion of business opportunity".

Hipgnosis Music Limited, which is in liquidation and where Mercuriadis was previously a director, served proceedings alleging there was "a diversion of business opportunity" from Hipgnosis Music Limited to the company and the investment adviser, which is now backed by Blackstone BX.N.

Mercuriadis, the investment adviser and the London-listed fund deny the claims and intend to defend them, it said.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru)

