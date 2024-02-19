News & Insights

Hipgnosis Songs denied indemnity by ex-CEO Mercuriadis, adviser HSM in legal fight

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 19, 2024 — 02:42 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraph 2-4; detail in paragraph 5

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Hipgnosis Songs Fund (HSF) SONG.L said on Monday its ex-CEO Merck Mercuriadis and investment adviser HSM had refused to provide protection against any liability arising from their ongoing legal battle with a former business of Mercuriadis.

Hipgnosis Music Limited (HML), founded by Mercuriadis in 2015 and now being wound up, had served proceedings to all three parties in November, accusing them of stealing a "business opportunity".

At the time, HML also alleged HSF "unlawfully assisted Mr Mercuriadis with, or received," this alleged "diversion of business opportunity".

HSF had sought indemnity in the case and the refusal to do so by Mercuriadis and Hipgnosis Songs Management (HSM) will add pressure to an already strained relationship.

"The company is concerned, having been assured by Mr Mercuriadis and the investment adviser that these claims are without merit and that they intend to vigorously defend them, that the request for an indemnity was refused," HSF said in a statement.

HSF said it plans to go to the High Court to seek full indemnity against the legal proceedings.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
