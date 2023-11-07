News & Insights

US Markets
SONG

Hipgnosis Songs appoints former Round Hill Music exec as chair

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 07, 2023 — 02:55 am EST

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Hipgnosis Songs Fund SONG.L appointed Robert Naylor as its chairman on Tuesday, as the British music investor looks to regain shareholder confidence after a revolt last month prompted a need to reorganise the business.

Naylor, who was most recently chair of recently acquired Round Hill Music Royalty Fund RHILF.PK, replaces Andrew Sutch.

Sutch left the Hipgnosis last month after shareholders voted against his re-election and rejected the fund's plans to sell a chunk of its music catalogues.

Shareholders also voted against the firm's current structure, prompting a reorganisation or wind up within six months.

Round Hill Music, which owns the copyrights to work of major artists such as the Beatles, was acquired by Alchemy Copyrights.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SONG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.