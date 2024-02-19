News & Insights

Hipgnosis says ex-CEO Mercuriadis and adviser HSM refuse indemnity

February 19, 2024 — 02:13 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Hipgnosis Songs Fund (HSF) SONG.L said on Monday its ex-CEO Merck Mercuriadis and investment adviser HSM had refused to provide protection against any liability arising from an on-going legal battle with a former business of Mercuriadis.

"The company is concerned, having been assured by Mr Mercuriadis and the investment adviser that these claims are without merit and that they intend to vigorously defend them, that the request for an indemnity was refused," HSF said in a statement.

