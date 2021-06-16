Hipgnosis plans 150-mln pound share sale to fund more music deals

Adds details of placement, founder's comment, background

June 16 (Reuters) - Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd SONG.L, a music investment company which has deals with singers including Shakira and Neil Young and rights to several hits, plans to launch a 150-million pound ($211.40 million) share sale to fund the acquisition of more songs, the London-listed fund said on Wednesday.

The fund said it expects to use the proceeds to buy a pipeline of songs that The Family (Music) Ltd, its investment adviser, has identified.

"This raise gives our public markets investors, historic and new, the only chance for the next 12 months to get access to Hipgnosis' existing portfolio as well as a pipeline comprising some of the most important and successful songs of all time," Merck Mercuriadis, founder of Hipgnosis Songs said.

Hipgnosis earlier this month had sealed a deal for Taylor Swift songwriter Joel Little, the latest in a run of high-profile deals that has also seen the fund sign with Metallica producer Bob Rock.

The fund, which acquired 84 new catalogues last year - taking its portfolio to 64,555 songs, said the offering would be priced at 121 pence per share. The fund earns royalties every time a song it owns is streamed.

Earlier this month, the company posted a 66% surge in revenue, helped by a music-streaming boom during lockdowns as many listeners stayed indoors.

($1 = 0.7096 pounds)

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

