Hipgnosis plans 150 mln pound placing to boost more song deals

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd said on Wednesday that it intends to raise about 150 million pounds ($211.40 million) through stock issue to help fund the acquisition of more songs.

The London-listed fund, which acquired 84 new catalogues last year - taking its portfolio to 64,555 songs, said the offering would be priced at 121 pence per share.

($1 = 0.7096 pounds)

