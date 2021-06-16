Hipgnosis plans 150 mln pound placing to boost more song deals

June 16 (Reuters) - Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd SONG.L said on Wednesday that it intends to raise about 150 million pounds ($211.40 million) through stock issue to help fund the acquisition of more songs.

The London-listed fund, which acquired 84 new catalogues last year - taking its portfolio to 64,555 songs, said the offering would be priced at 121 pence per share.

($1 = 0.7096 pounds)

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.