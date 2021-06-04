Hipgnosis buys catalogue of Taylor Swift songwriter Joel Little

Adds details, context

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Hipgnosis Songs Fund SONG.L said on Friday it had boughtthe music catalogue of Taylor Swift songwriter Joel Little, the latest purchase amid a surge in streaming during the pandemic.

Little, whose songs Hipgnosis says have been streamed over 15 billion times, has also collaborated with U.S. R&B singer Khalid and New Zealand singer Lorde.

In 2014 he co-wrote or produced songs for the "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1". The catalogue totals some 178 songs, Hipgnosis said in a statement.

COVID-19 has prompted musicians to monetise their older work by selling tracks and albums as the global health crisis has all but shut down live concerts.

In March U.S. songwriter Carole Bayer Sager, famed for the James Bond theme "Nobody Does It Better", became the latest artist to sell her catalogue to Hipgnosis, as a surge in streaming makes up for concert earnings lost to the pandemic.

Hipgnosis has also sealed deals this year with Neil Young and Shakira, as well as Metallica producer Bob Rock.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

((T.Wilson@thomsonreuters.com; (44) 20 7513 5676; Reuters Messaging: t.wilson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.