HiPay Group SA Reports Strong Third-Quarter Growth

HiPay Group SA reports a robust 13% increase in revenue for the third quarter of 2024, driven by strong growth in digital markets and Southern Europe. The company also saw a 6% rise in payment volume, signaling sustained momentum in its omnichannel payment solutions. Revenue projections for the year remain optimistic, with expectations of profitable growth between 7% and 9%.

