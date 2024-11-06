HiPay Group SA Reports Strong Third-Quarter Growth

Hipay Group SA (FR:ALHYP) has released an update.
HiPay Group SA reports a robust 13% increase in revenue for the third quarter of 2024, driven by strong growth in digital markets and Southern Europe. The company also saw a 6% rise in payment volume, signaling sustained momentum in its omnichannel payment solutions. Revenue projections for the year remain optimistic, with expectations of profitable growth between 7% and 9%.
For further insights into FR:ALHYP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/7/24
- XIU, HXT: 2 Canadian ETFs with Large-Cap Exposure
- Class Action Lawsuit Against New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.