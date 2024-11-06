News & Insights

HiPay Group SA Reports Strong Third-Quarter Growth

November 06, 2024 — 05:05 am EST

Hipay Group SA (FR:ALHYP) has released an update.

HiPay Group SA reports a robust 13% increase in revenue for the third quarter of 2024, driven by strong growth in digital markets and Southern Europe. The company also saw a 6% rise in payment volume, signaling sustained momentum in its omnichannel payment solutions. Revenue projections for the year remain optimistic, with expectations of profitable growth between 7% and 9%.

