Hipages Group Issues Unquoted Equity for Incentive Scheme

Hipages Group Holdings Ltd has announced the issuance of over 2.3 million unquoted equity securities as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities come with transfer restrictions and will not be listed on the ASX until these restrictions are lifted. This move is part of the company’s strategy to incentivize its workforce and align their interests with the company’s growth.

