hipages Announces Director’s Increased Share Rights

November 28, 2024 — 07:17 pm EST

hipages Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:HPG) has released an update.

hipages Group Holdings Ltd. has announced a change in director Robert Eliahu Sharon-Zipser’s interest in securities, with an acquisition of 521,927 rights under the company’s Management Equity Plan. This adjustment increases his total unquoted rights to 972,082, reflecting ongoing strategic decisions within the company.

