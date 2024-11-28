hipages Announces Director’s Increased Share Rights

hipages Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:HPG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

hipages Group Holdings Ltd. has announced a change in director Robert Eliahu Sharon-Zipser’s interest in securities, with an acquisition of 521,927 rights under the company’s Management Equity Plan. This adjustment increases his total unquoted rights to 972,082, reflecting ongoing strategic decisions within the company.

For further insights into AU:HPG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.