Hino shares on track for steepest one-day fall in more than 20 years

Adds background, other Japanese auto shares

TOKYO, March 7 (Reuters) - Shares of Japan's Hino Motors Ltd 7205.T were on track for their biggest one-day fall in more than two decades on Monday, plunging more than 16%, after the Toyota Motor Corp-unit 7203.T truck maker said it had falsified emissions data.

Hino on Friday said it had found "misconduct" in falsifying engine performance for emissions certificates and had also found problems in engine performance.

It has suspended sales of three engine models as well as vehicles carrying them in Japan, the company said in a statement.

Hino said it is investigating the impact on its earnings.

Japanese auto stocks were down reflecting broader market sentiment. Toyota's shares were down 5% while Nissan Motor Co 7201.T shares fell 5.2% in early trade.

The truck maker is the latest Japanese automaker found to have conducted improper tests.

In 2018, the government said Mazda Motor Corp 7261.T, Suzuki Motor Corp 7269.T and Yamaha Motor Co 7272.T improperly tested vehicles for fuel economy and emissions. Subaru Corp 7270.T and Nissan were under scrutiny for the same reason the year before.

The accuracy of automakers emissions data was thrown into doubt in 2015 when Germany's Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE admitted to installing secret software in hundreds of thousands of U.S. diesel cars to cheat exhaust emissions tests, and that as many as 11 million vehicles could have similar software installed worldwide.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Christopher Cushing, Robert Birsel)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.