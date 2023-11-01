Hino Motors (TYO:7205) Price Target Decreased by 7.13% to 590.47

The average one-year price target for Hino Motors (TYO:7205) has been revised to 590.47 / share. This is an decrease of 7.13% from the prior estimate of 635.80 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 505.00 to a high of 672.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.80% from the latest reported closing price of 434.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hino Motors. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 15.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7205 is 0.04%, an increase of 2.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.76% to 20,822K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,618K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,571K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7205 by 2.04% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 2,311K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,185K shares, representing an increase of 5.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7205 by 5.63% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,129K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,078K shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7205 by 0.44% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,546K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,515K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7205 by 0.62% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,236K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,250K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7205 by 2.49% over the last quarter.

